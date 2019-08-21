Residents outraged as water at Tampa gas station damaged cars

TAMPA (WFLA) – “Oh my God are you kidding me? I mean, this has been hell.”

Jorge Acevedo never once thought a short trip to the gas station would end with a long term problem with his car and pet project, a 1988 Nissan 300Z.

But it did. He stopped by the Circle K convenience store and got more than gas. He also got water in the tank and a whole lot of problems.

“It’s a lot of blood sweat and tears put into that car so to speak. I’ve had that vehicle for 7 years. So their value isn’t going to be anywhere near, what I value the vehicle to be,” Acevedo said.

He’s talking value, because when he pumped gas into the tank, he got more than unleaded… He apparently got water. He spoke with an environmental services worker on site who was testing the gas and told him there was water in the tank.

And he’s not alone. A lot of people now have engine trouble because of water in the tank.

”Yesterday they sent an appraiser out and immediately to appraise my vehicle which tells me they’re looking to tow the vehicle. So they’re probably looking to pay off the vehicle, so it comes down to dollars and cents for them,” Acevedo said.

Valerie Divecchio pumped gas and had the same problem.

“I left, got half a mile up West Shore Boulevard and my car completely died on the side of the road and I had to get it towed to an auto body shop.”

Today Valerie told us company officials got her a rental car. They did the same for Jorge.

The question now, when it comes to repairing his 300Z, how fast will it get done, if it does get fixed at all.

“Obviously I’m a little bit apprehensive as to what they’re gonna do and what they’re gonna offer.”