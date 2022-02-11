Residents fight construction near Tampa cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Woodlawn Cemetery in West Tampa along North Boulevard is the final resting place of some of Tampa’s best-known citizens including the Burgert Brothers who documented some of Tampa’s earliest history in photos.

Hundreds of other graves are a vast cross section of the areas immigrant population. One area of the cemetery has no head stones and only a sign that reads “potters field” where some of Tampa’s poorest residents are buried.

Another section is believed to be the final resting place for a large number of African Americans. There are no head stones in this area and one developer is questioning if anyone at all is buried on the property.

The developer had asked the city permission to build on the land, but the project is facing strong opposition from many who live in the area.

“What is planned for here is to put 15 town homes on this piece of property right here, it’s 1.56 acres and so we take issue with that because this is a cemetery, we are surrounded by graves,” said Aileen Henderson who is one of the people leading the fight against the proposed development.

The developer who had hoped to build homes on the land said on Friday he is no longer interested in the land and did not go though with the purchase. He’s asked that his company name not be used in association with the property because he is no longer involved with it.

The developer did provide records that show he had a study done of the property that included the use of ground penetrating radar.

The study says the GPR is effective to a depth of eight feet and did not show any ground disturbance normally associated with graves. Aileen Henderson doesn’t believe the study was conducted properly.

“The other challenge with that survey is, it’s not deep enough and we’ve talked with some experts and they have said we need more of an archeological study done, not the kind that they did which is more of a superficial,” said Henderson.

She says city records show that people are buried within the area.

“There was a section at Woodlawn, the Northwest section, dedicated for black burials,” said Henderson.

The issue is scheduled to come before Tampa City Council on Feb. 24.