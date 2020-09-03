Residents at Tampa retirement, assisted living facility looking for pen pals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents at a Tampa retirement and assisted living facility are looking for pen pals as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

An employee at The Colonnade at Northdale told 8 On Your Side their residents are looking for writers to send joy to their residents.

Photos were initially posted to Facebook on Aug. 21, but The Colonnade at Northdale is not yet receiving a large response for their residents.

In the post, photos of numerous residents were posted. All held a sign, saying, “Will you be my pen pal?” with a description of what the residents enjoy and would like to chat about.

If you would like to write to the residents, letters, cards and photos can be sent to “‘Resident Name’ c/o The Colonnade at Northdale 3401 West Bearss Ave Tampa, FL 33618.” Residents wishing to receive letters and their interests can be found here.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state will begin allowing visitations into long-term care facilities again, though there are restrictions.

