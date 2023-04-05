TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — About to begin her last year of college at the University of South Florida, senior Gabrielle Sell wanted some independence and decided to find her own place. She found The Ivy Apartments.

“Online it says this is a luxurious. There’s a couple words on there that makes it really feel like you’re living somewhere really nice,” Sell said. “Then we took the tour. Obviously, it looks beautiful, looks crisp, clean, and that’s not what I got, unfortunately.”

Sell and two other roommates lived in their four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment for a few months, unaware of what was inside the empty fourth room in their place.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted,” Sell said. “I don’t know what word to use, but I was taken aback by everything. It was just mind-blowing, like how dangerous that was.”

Sell said The Ivy didn’t do an inspection until a few months in, and when it did, she says there was mold everywhere in the fourth room.

“Dripping down the walls, out of the vents,” Sell described. “I literally can’t describe it, it literally looks like something out of a horror movie. It was absolutely disgusting.”

Sell said The Ivy moved all three roommates into a hotel and paid for their food for a month while the complex fixed the problem. But by the time Sell moved back in, she wanted out of her lease.

Consumer lawyer Frank Kerney said there’s a right way for tenants to handle a problem like this.

“So the first thing they need to do is check their lease and see what their lease says about this,” Kerney explained. “If the lease is silent as to it, they can demand that the landlord make necessary repairs to unlivable conditions.”

In a statement to 8 On Your Side, Campus Life & Style, the company that owns The Ivy Apartments, said:

The health and well-being of our residents is our top priority. As soon as we became aware of the issue earlier this year, we took steps to remedy this situation. During that time, we provided alternate accommodations for the resident. We are in contact with the resident to ensure she has a positive experience living with us. Jessica Nix, Campus Life & Style

But Sell said that’s not enough for her, so she’s living somewhere else until her lease runs out. Her confidence in The Ivy is gone.

“Yeah, it was cleaned up and everything was kind of back to normal,” Sell said. “But when it comes down to it, like I said, the management, that’s not where I want to live if that’s how they’re going to treat us.”

Sell said she did talk to a doctor about health issues from the mold, but she hasn’t experienced any symptoms.