TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is already preparing for next year’s Gasparilla, with events kicking off in less than six months.

EventFest and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla announced the advance-sale, reserved tickets for the 2023 Ashley Children’s Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, Invasion Brunch and Gasparilla Parade of Pirates are now available for purchase.

Children’s Gasparilla is scheduled for Jan. 21. The alcohol-free, family event will feature a bicycle and pedestrian safety rodeo, a preschooler’s stroll, an air invasion and the Children’s Gasparilla “Piratechnic Finale,” in addition to the Children’s Parade.

The Gasparilla Invasion Brunch is scheduled for Jan. 28. Ticket holders enjoy brunch and live entertainment at the Tampa Convention Center in addition to the flotilla.

Bleacher and “first mate” seating is also available for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest along the parade route, including the beginning, the middle, the marina section and the Scully Hospitality Experience.

For a limited time, ticket buyers can enjoy early bird pricing. New to the website this year are interactive ticket maps and the ability to select an exact seat location at the time of ticket purchase.

Tickets for reserved seating for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade start at $45 per person. Pricing for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates starts at $60 per person.

Early bird pricing for both events expire on Dec. 31.