Rescued dogs available for adoption after birthing puppies

Hillsborough County

(Photo: The Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some of the pregnant dogs that were seized from a breeder in Tampa in September are now available for adoption after delivering puppies — and some of their puppies are available too!

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said a total of 15 dogs—10 moms and 5 puppies—would be ready for adoption on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Of the dogs, six are purebred Schnauzers and 9 are purebred poodles.

The dogs will be adopted out on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay Shelter, 3607 N. Armenia Avenue in Tampa, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fees were not disclosed.

The dogs are some of the 350+ dogs that were rescued from Toyland Pet Resort in Tampa in September.

Hundreds of those dogs have since been adopted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

