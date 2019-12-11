Rescued dogs available for adoption after birthing puppies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some of the pregnant dogs that were seized from a breeder in Tampa in September are now available for adoption after delivering puppies — and some of their puppies are available too!

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said a total of 15 dogs—10 moms and 5 puppies—would be ready for adoption on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Of the dogs, six are purebred Schnauzers and 9 are purebred poodles.

The dogs will be adopted out on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay Shelter, 3607 N. Armenia Avenue in Tampa, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fees were not disclosed.

The dogs are some of the 350+ dogs that were rescued from Toyland Pet Resort in Tampa in September.

Hundreds of those dogs have since been adopted.

LATEST STORIES: