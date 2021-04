TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police and Tampa Fire Rescue are working to rescue a woman after her vehicle partially submerged into a pond.

Police said the car crashed into the pond near the intersection of Whispering Brook Drive and Clover Pine Drive.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck some trees, overturned

and landed partially submerged in a pond.

Police say the driver’s passenger was able to escape the vehicle. Investigation and rescue attempts are ongoing.