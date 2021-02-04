Deputies investigating fatal accident after truck hit by Amtrak train in Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is on scene after a truck was hit by an Amtrak train in Plant City.

The crash was reported at U.S. 92 at Jim Lefler Circle around 4:30 p.m. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amtrak crews aboard the train told detectives they blew the horn several times, signaling the train could not slow down. Despite these efforts, the truck did not clear the way.

Detectives are currently working to identify the victim.

“At this time, it is unclear why the driver did not move off from the tracks as the train approached them at a high speed, unable to stop,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Although the investigation is in the preliminary stages, there is no indication of criminal wrongdoing. It appears to be a tragic accident.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information that may be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

