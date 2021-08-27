Repticon returns to Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Repticon will return to the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend with reptiles and exotic animals for families to learn more about.

The family-friendly event will bring in various vendors, breeders, and educators from around the country to teach visitors about numerous amphibians, invertebrates, and spiders.

One of the experiences being featured is Cool Zoo, a family-owned and operated traveling wildlife encounter.

“We’ve got alligators, snakes, lemurs, kangaroos, and birds. It’s an amazing experience,” Cool Zoo Curator Jim Deberry said.

If you are looking to add a new member to your family, you can also take a look at adoptable animals, like the hermit crabs Cool Zoo has up for adoption.

“With animals, you have an opportunity to be united. Animals unite everyone of all walks of life. They are friendly lovable creatures,” Deberry said.

Repticon will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m, 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

More information about tickets can be found on Repticon’s website.