BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible shooting at the Brandon Town Center Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said this is not an active shooter situation and the mall is secured.

It appears to have been an isolated incident involving one person. There is no threat to the public.

Deputies have no located anyone that has been hurt at this time.

The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

