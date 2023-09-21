TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orange County woman allegedly stole an alligator from Tampa to celebrate a birthday, and was caught keeping the animal in a resort bathtub, according to a report.

WESH reported that the 25-year-old woman took the alligator from Croc Encounters where she previously worked so she could take pictures with it.

She was keeping the gator in the resort bathtub where she planned to party for days, according to WESH.

A manager at Croc Encounters told Florida Fish and Wildlife that the woman had no permission to be on the property, but declined to press charges, according to WESH. The woman reportedly still had keys to the business.

According to WESH, the unnamed woman was cited for unlawful sale, possession, or transporting of alligators or alligator skins.

The gator was returned to Croc Encounters, WESH reported.