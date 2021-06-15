Report: Tampa ranks 4th-worst city for car accidents, 31st for worst drivers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report from QuoteWizard has ranked Tampa as the fourth-worst city for traffic accidents.

In its “Best and Worst Drivers by City“, QuoteWizard also said Tampa ranked at 31st for the worst drivers in the nation. Using 2 million insurance quote claims from America’s top 70 largest cities across the nation, the site ranked them according to the number of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and driving citations.

Here’s how Tampa ranks in those categories:

4th-worst for accidents

37th-worst for DUIs

46th-worst for speeding

44th-worst for citations

Both Miami and Tampa were third and fourth in the accident category.

You can read the full report here.