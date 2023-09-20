TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez dropped out of the sheriff’s race Wednesday after he shot himself in July while in Tampa, according to a report.

NBC Miami reported that Ramirez is continuing his recovery and will no longer be seeking office.

Ramirez shot himself while in Tampa for the 2023 Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Summer Conference, according to previous reporting.

Ramirez reportedly got into a dispute with a woman in a hotel room and pointed a gun at his head, officials said. The woman told police she did not feel in danger, so Ramirez was allowed to leave.

Shortly after, while driving down I-75 in the Riverview area, he pulled over and shot himself, according to officials.

Ramirez joined the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1995.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.