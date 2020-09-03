Report from mayor’s task force, USF prompts changes at Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In a tumultuous year for law enforcement across the country, Tampa’s mayor is trying to strengthen ties between police and citizens.

A report released in partnership between USF and the Mayor’s Community Task Force, outlines findings that could improve their relationship.

The report proposes immediate changes that would shift the focus on community policing and violent crimes.

The Tampa Police Department said it was teaming up with the NAACP to teach officers about the history of policing in Tampa Bay.

They are working with mental health experts to build a program to help officers responding to a situation where someone is having a mental health crisis.

They’re also going to bring ICAT training to Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater Police Departments. It’s special training for officers to teach them how to better deescalate situations.

“When you look at many of the events that are happening, that are spurring so much controversy, these are incidents that probably could be deescalate. We’re going to put a focus on our training to deescalate every situation,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Community members have expressed concerns over “no knock search warrants” following the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. The chief said “no knock search warrants” are not something they do, but they have changed policy to include such a warrant if it’s needed, and it must be signed off by a judge.

A full look at the findings is available on the city’s website.

