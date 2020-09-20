Report: Carole Baskin to get new show about animal exploitation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin could be back on the small screen post “Dancing With the Stars” and “Tiger King.”

According to Variety, Baskin and her husband Howard are teaming up with ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media for a series “exposing those who engage in animal cruelty.”

The series will reportedly be unscripted and Variety reports Baskin will also produce the series.

There is currently no word if the series will be filmed in the Tampa Bay area.

