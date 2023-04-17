TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Rep. Kathy Castor has created an event where migrants under President Biden’s Humanitarian Parole can receive help starting their new lives in the United States.

The lawmaker is calling it “Centro de Bienvenida,” which means ‘welcome center’ in Spanish. The events are held at the Egypt Lake Recreation Center once a month where county agencies help the newcomers with school placement, skills training, health care and more.

Under the Parole program, Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and Nicaraguans can request to enter the country legally. If paroled, the migrant can apply for employment authorization and get a social security number.

“We have thousands and thousands of people applying and what a blessing this is because many of them are not taking the dangerous journey along the Southern border,” Rep. Castor said.

The next Centro De Bienvenida will be held on May 15th at 10 a.m. at the Egypt Lake Recreation Center.