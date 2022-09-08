TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As people around the world mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96, many are sharing memories of encounters they had with the monarch during her 70 years on the throne. One of the memories being shared in the Tampa Bay area is Queen Elizabeth’s trip to the City of Tampa in the early 90s.

The queen briefly stopped in Tampa on May 20, 1991 at the end of a four-day trip to Florida. The Royal Yacht Brittania docked at Harbour Island upon her arrival to the city, where she and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, were greeted by Mayor Sandy Freedman.

The City of Tampa released several photos of the visit Thursday that showed the queen with the former mayor, along with a statement from current Mayor Jane Castor mourning the loss of “one of the world’s most iconic leaders.”

“Queen Elizabeth II made an incredible mark in our world’s history, dedicating her life to a unique and demanding role, with countless responsibilities and duties that crossed geographical boundaries and made her a universally prominent and remarkable figure,” Mayor Castor said in her statement. “Undoubtedly, her name and legacy will live through the ages. From our corner of the world, we send our deepest sympathy to the royal family, her followers and her country.”

Queen Elizabeth II gets a little help with her umbrella from Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf during a rain shower at Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base in morning on Monday, May 20, 1991. The queen made a brief visit to make Schwarzkopf an honorary knight before traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, are greeted on Monday, May 20, 1991 in Tampa, Fla. early as they depart the Royal Yacht for a brief visit in the port city. The Queen is scheduled to meet with Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf and is expected to award him an honorary Knighthood. (AP Photo/Mike Cutino)

General Norman Schwarzkopf welcomes Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as she arrives at the U.S. Central Command Headquarters in Tampa, Florida on Monday, May 20, 1991. The queen, with her husband Prince Philip, concluded a four day trip in Florida with the Tampa tour where she bestowed the title of an honorary Knight to General Schwarzkopf. (AP Photo/Skip O’Rourke)

Queen Elizabeth II discusses allied ship positions on a map during a meeting with Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf in the U.S. Central Command War Room in morning on Monday, May 20, 1991 in Tampa. The Queen was making a visit to Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base and took time to honor Schwarzkopf with an honorary knighthood. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf stands with his wife Brenda, center, as he displays the medal presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II, left, in Tampa, Fla., Monday, May 20, 1991. The award is highest honor Britain can bestow on a foreigner. The Queen gave the general the title of honorary Knight Commander in the Military Division of the most honorable Order of the Bath. (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz)

During her 1991 visit, the queen stopped at the University of Tampa’s Plant Hall. According to the Associated Press, Queen Elizabeth met with local civic, religious and political leaders at the school.

“The University of Tampa fondly remembers Queen Elizabeth II, who visited campus on May 20, 1991. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were honored by @CityofTampa Mayor Sandy Freedman,” the University of Tampa said in a tweet on Thursday. “The reception took place in Plant Hall’s Fletcher Lounge.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip then went to U.S. Central Command Headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, where the queen made Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf an honorary knight. Schwarzkopf was a United States Army general and commander of coalition forces during Operation Desert Storm. According to the Army, he developed the plan that helped defeat Iraqi forces in the Persian Gulf.

The queen bestowed the honorary knighthood on Gen. Schwarzkopf during a private ceremony, the Associated Press reported. Honorary knighthood was the highest honor the queen could appoint to someone outside of the United Kingdom. According to the AP, Schwarzkopf called the knighting ceremony “marvelous” and called Queen Elizabeth “a lovely lady.”

WFLA cameras were at MacDill the day of the ceremony and captured video of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip touring a hangar at the Air Force base.

Before stopping in Tampa, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited the Florida Keys. A photo from the Florida Keys News Bureau captured the moment Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrived at Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park on May 18. Another photo shows Florida Keys Mayor Wilhelmina Harvey greet the queen and gift her with a conch shell.

FILE – In this Saturday, May 18, 1991, file photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a yacht tender, carrying Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, arrives at Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via the AP)

FILE- In this Saturday, May 18, 1991, file photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Wilhelmina Harvey, left, the late mayor of the Florida Keys, presents a conch shell to Queen Elizabeth II, center, while Prince Philip, right, watches at Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via the AP)

FILE- In this Saturday, May 18, 1991, file photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, National Park Service ranger Matt Fagan, left, tours Queen Elizabeth II, center, and Prince Philip, right, around Fort Jefferson iin Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via the AP)

According to a digitized version of a New York Times report, Queen Elizabeth also visited a Miami middle school and met with environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas during her trip to Florida.

Queen Elizabeth was put under medical supervision Thursday after doctors expressed concerns for her health. Family members traveled to be by the queen’s side in Scotland, and the Royal Family later announced the 96-year-old monarch had died peacefully.