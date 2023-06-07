FILE- A sign hangs outside of a Regal Cinemas location on September 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Regal Cinemas location in Hillsborough County shut its doors for good on Tuesday as its parent company tries to come up with the cash to exit bankruptcy.

Regal Citrus Park, located at the Citrus Park Town Center mall, closed on June 6, according to the theater’s website.

Regal’s parent company, the U.K.-based Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in Sept. 2022, according to a Reuters report. The company’s net debt, excluding lease liabilities, was $4.84 billion.

The company planned to cut down its massive debt. On May 25, a federal judge approved Cineworld’s plan to raise $2.26 billion as part of its exit from bankruptcy.

Cineworld announced last month that it plans to exit bankruptcy in July. But first, a judge must approve its restructuring strategy during a June 12 court appearance.