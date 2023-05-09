TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County school leaders are meeting Tuesday to discuss new school boundary changes that would impact whether thousands of kids will attend different schools.



On Tuesday afternoon, the school board will also have a final vote on whether to shut down Tampa’s Just Elementary School and to expand Carrollwood Elementary into a pre-k through eighth grade school in August.

The plan to shut down Just Elementary has drawn transportation concerns from parents who currently walk their children to school due to a lack of transportation.

“It’s not fair to the community,” said parent Kierra Ellison. “We don’t have a vehicle at the moment and you know it’s convenient for me to bring both of them here.”

“It’s just is more convenient for me and my babies and I know it’s more convenient for a lot of parents as well, and I know, it’s kind of heartbreaking,” said parent Shannon Jacobs.

Superintendent Addison Davis said the district plans to work with parents to address concerns.

“We’re going to help them identify proactive solutions and ways to get to school,” said Davis.

Superintendent Davis’ will also unveil his latest recommendation for district-wide boundary changes. Under Davis’ plan, six schools will be fully repurposed, four will be partially repurposed and 103 more schools will receive new boundaries.

If approved, the plan could impact 15,000 students who may have to switch to different schools. If approved, it would take effect in the 2024-2025 school year.

“Something has to be done. We have to make tough decisions and these are decisions that are unpopular but we have to make them,” said Davis.

If school board members approve the proposal, hen a second meeting will be held on June 6.