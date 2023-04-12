TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the saying goes, “A sheriff is always on duty.” That held true when an accident unfolded right in front of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Engaging his emergency lights, the sheriff “sprung into action” helping a mother and her two children from their banged-up vehicle at a busy intersection.

A post from the sheriff’s office showed Chronister spending time with the rattled mom and her children, who weren’t seriously hurt in the wreck.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

While the sheriff’s office did not provide additional information regarding the crash, it may not be the last time they hear from the family. The 5-year-old girl carried out of the car in the sheriff’s arms later told deputies, “I want to be a police when I get big.”