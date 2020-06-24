Recycle pick up suspended for certain Hillsborough Co. residents due to COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A “significant” shortage of truck drivers caused by COVID-19 is forcing a Hillsborough County waste company to temporarily suspend recycle collection.

This temporary service interruption will only impact residential solid waste customers served by Waste Connections.

The county released this statement:

In order to continue serving customers with twice-a-week garbage collection, Waste Connections will temporarily suspend the residential recycling collection service beginning today (June 24) and will not service the blue recycling carts until further notice.

The county says residents who are uncertain if the new policy impacts them can visit HCFLGov.net/trash and click on “Find my trash and recycling” tab. Once on the page input your address and your waste service provider will be displayed.

Hillsborough County says residents who don’t wish to drop their recyclables at one of the county’s drop-off recycling sites can either save them or dispose them in their garbage.

The county concluded with this statement:

Hillsborough County values the environmental and economic benefits recycling provides our community; however, the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented event. The County is working diligently to resume normal operations as quickly as possible and will announce when Waste Connections is able to offer regular curbside recycling and yard waste services.

For more information, please call the Solid Waste Customer Service Team at (813) 272-5680.

