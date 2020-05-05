‘Recovery Zones’ created to help local businesses expand outdoors

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The City of Tampa has implemented a plan to help local businesses recover after being closed because of the coronavirus.

As part of the City of Tampa’s Lift Up Local Economic Recovery Plan, Café & Retail Recovery Zones will be enacted on the morning of Tuesday, May 5.

Café & Retail Recovery Zones will close listed roadways to vehicular travel, providing areas for local businesses to expand operations into City-owned Right of Way to accommodate social distancing requirements.

Intersecting roadways will remain open through closures as applicable, and traffic control, including road closure signage will be in place to guide motorists through the area.

The road closures will be in place 24 hours per day, with the exception of South Howard Avenue, which will close from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. Closures are expected to last two weeks. Details of the road closures are listed below.

E Twiggs St from N Tampa St to N Franklin St

N Franklin St from E Madison St to E Polk St

S Dakota Ave/W Snow Ave from W Swann Ave to S Rome Ave

E 7 th Ave from N 15 th St to N 19 th St

Ave from N 15 St to N 19 St N Franklin St from E Kay St to E Palm Ave

W Grand Central Ave from W Kennedy Blvd to S Hyde Park Ave

S Howard Ave from W Morrison Ave to W Bristol Ave (closed 5 p.m. – midnight)

LATEST STORIES: