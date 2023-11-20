TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Record-breaking crowds are expected at Tampa International Airport as the Thanksgiving travel holiday gets underway.

More than 80,000 travelers per day are expected to make their way through the airport terminals through Sunday.

The busiest days will be Wednesday and Sunday. However, parking is expected to be limited again this year.

Some garages may be filled to capacity and drivers could be directed to park in remote lots where shuttle service is provided.

On Monday, many travelers decided to make their way to Tampa a few days before Thanksgiving to avoid any additional delays when travel picks up.

“I’ve dealt with missed connections or getting there too late,” Melissa Valeriano said. “I think this is the perfect time because in the next couple of days it’s going to be crazy.”

Some are flying early because they are still rattled by a jilted travel experience last year.

“Southwest last year at Christmas, that’s the biggest reason,” Sue Kelley said. “I’m not getting into that again.”

Southwest canceled more than 16,000 flights within several days around Christmas last year. The nationwide snafu caused passenger bags to pile up at baggage claims across the country.

Many say they aren’t focused on the journey, but looking forward to their destination.

“You’re going home to be with friends and family,” Paul Stewart said. “Just enjoy it. Think about the destination, not the travel.”

For more information about parking at Tampa International Airport, click here.