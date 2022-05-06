TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead on Floribraska Avenue early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police said they responded to reports of a dead body in the 100 block of W. Floribraska Ave.

Police found a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound. They have not been able to identify her.

Police said the woman is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She is a light-skinned Black and/or Hispanic woman with a faded tattoo on her right inner forearm that says “Arthur” with a heart above the name.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.