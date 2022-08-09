TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa announced on Twitter to its utilities customers that the reclaimed water system is offline for repairs.

Tampa’s Reclaimed Water system distributes the highly treated water from the Howard F. Current Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant to residents and businesses for use to irrigate lawns and landscaping, according to the city’s website.

More information about connection to service eligible locations can be found online, or by calling 813-274-8811.

The city will issue an update when the system is back online.