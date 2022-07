Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Tampa from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#30. Mad Beach Cantina

– Rating: 4 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 13205 Gulf Blvd Madeira Beach, FL 33708

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#29. Pop Goes The Waffle

– Rating: 5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Cafes, Waffles

– Address: 5004 Tangerine Ave S Gulfport, FL 33707

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#28. Finn’s Dockside Bar & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Categories: Sports Bars, Tiki Bars, Seafood

– Address: 1112 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33572

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#27. Taco’s My Love

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 400 49th St S St. Petersburg, FL 33707

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#26. Patrona Coffee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches, Coffee Roasteries, Cafes

– Address: 13090 Gandy Blvd N St. Petersburg, FL 33702

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#25. 2DCafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Themed Cafes

– Address: 2105 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33713

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#24. Hello Sweetness

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Creperies, Cafes

– Address: 10018 Cross Creek Blvd Tampa, FL 33647

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#23. Potbelly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches, Salad

– Address: 2520 S Falkenburg Rd Tampa, FL 33619

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

#22. Hungry Crab Tampa Juicy Seafood & Bar – Tampa

– Rating: 4 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood

– Address: 19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa, FL 33647

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

#21. Tasty Ramen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Ramen

– Address: 5817 Goldview Pkwy Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#20. Bubba’s 33

– Rating: 4 / 5 (1 reviews)

– Categories: Pubs, Burgers, Pizza

– Address: 2580 S Falkenburg Rd Tampa, FL 33619

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#19. Ya se Armó!

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 35114 US Hwy 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 34684

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#18. Nine Spices Hotpot – Clearwater

– Rating: 4 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Korean, Barbeque, Hot Pot

– Address: 2543 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#17. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Fast Food, Sandwiches, Cheesesteaks

– Address: 1948 Collier Pkwy Lutz, FL 33549

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#16. Cap’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood

– Address: 226 1st Ave N St. Petersburg, FL 33701

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#15. Tessa’s Sweet Kafe

– Rating: 5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Korean, Desserts, Beer Bar

– Address: 18101 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy Tampa, FL 33647

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#14. Coco Wood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 17814 Gulf Blvd Redington Shores, FL 33708

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#13. Bacon Street Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Diners, American (Traditional)

– Address: 27001 US Hwy 19 N Clearwater, FL 33761

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#12. Flaming Mountain

– Rating: 4 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese

– Address: 13520 University Plaza St Tampa, FL 33613

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#11. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Tampa Midtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: American (New), Sports Bars, Seafood

– Address: 1140 Gramercy Ln Tampa, FL 33607

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

#10. Aloha To Go

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Hawaiian, Barbeque, Seafood

– Address: 33135 US Hwy 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 34684

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#9. Palani’s Hawai’i Noodles House Of Saimin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Hawaiian, Shaved Ice, Noodles

– Address: 5903 Goldview Pkwy Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#8. Seminole Smokehouse & Brewery

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Categories: Breweries, Smokehouse, Barbeque

– Address: 7498 Seminole Blvd Seminole, FL 33772

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#7. La Casa Lyn

– Rating: 5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Cafes, Bakeries, Cupcakes

– Address: 5214 N Nebraska Ave Tampa Bay, FL 33603

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#6. Green Pagoda

– Rating: 4 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Sushi Bars, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 7900 4th St N St. Petersburg, FL 33702

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#5. Krate At The Grove

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Food Court, Public Markets

– Address: 5817 Wesley Grove Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#4. Noble Rice

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Ramen

– Address: 615 Channelside Dr Tampa, FL 33602

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#3. Saikyo Kitchen

– Rating: 5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese, Japanese, Sushi Bars

– Address: 8741 Gunn Hwy Odessa, FL 33556

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#2. Crossroad Hot Chicken

– Rating: 5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop

– Address: 10284 Causeway Blvd Tampa, FL 33619

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#1. Chanko

– Rating: 4 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Japanese, Bars

– Address: 4603 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

