TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Tampa police say paying attention to your surroundings is key in limiting your chances of becoming a carjacking victim.

“Carjacking in and of itself is a dangerous and scary situation. Statistically, I don’t believe it’s very high, but you always want to be aware of your surroundings.” said Tampa police spokesman Eddy Durkin.

Durkin said if a carjacker tries to take your vehicle, let them take off.

“Remember your vehicle is replaceable, you are not, there’s not a need to fight back. Let them take the car and let the officers get your car,” Durkin said. “We’d rather you be safe and for the criminal to take your car, than for you to be injured or your life to be taken.”

Tampa police recommend victims get a detailed description of the suspect and call 911 to get police on the case as soon as possible.

On Monday, a 23-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted and carjacked two women in the parking lot of a business on West Hillsborough Avenue. Police say the women were having a conversation next to their vehicle.

“He saw this as an opportunity to attack two innocent people,” Durkin said.

The suspect allegedly approached the women with a large rock, struck one victim in the head and shoved her to the ground, before throwing a second victim to the ground and taking off in their SUV.

“This is somebody who appears to be out for himself and has disregard for our community members.”

Last week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a man was a victim in an armed carjacking in Dade City.

The man was held hostage, but managed to get away.

“The vehicle stopped, the suspect armed with a firearm got out of the vehicle and pointed the firearm at the victim. The victim courageously at that time sped away in the vehicle,” said Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer.