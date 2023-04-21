TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two recent attacks at the Belara Lakes Apartments are a grim reminder of the sexual violence millions of Americans experience each year.

It also sheds light on the dangerous situations delivery drivers can face.

Whether it’s picking up passengers or dropping off food, drivers are relying on an app to determine their destination and if a situation becomes dangerous – they’re alone.

8 On Your Side spoke to an Uber driver who came face to face with danger after dropping off a passenger. The driver wanted to stay anonymous during their interview.

“As I put my car in reverse I see a red dot on my chest and I look up there’s a gentleman approaching me with like some camo cargo pants and a pistol and a flashlight in his hand,” the Uber driver said. “I just put my car in reverse and peeled out. I didn’t stop. I didn’t ask questions. I didn’t say anything.”

He wants the community to understand rideshare drivers are vulnerable, especially after a DoorDash was violently attacked this week.

“It’s horrific to hear a story of sexual assault,” said Jessica Pinto, an advocate manager for Crisis Center Tampa Bay. “We want to make sure that we always hold those assailants accountable. They are the ones who commit the violence, and they are the ones who can stop violence from happening.”

Pinto is reminding victims of sexual assault about the resources available so that they don’t have to face recovery alone.

“Anyone who’s experienced sexual violence at any point in their lifetime is welcome to reach out to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by calling 211 and we can provide you with free and confidential resources,” Pinto said.

All conversations to 211 and the other lines answered by the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay contact center are confidential.

For more information, click here.