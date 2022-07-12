TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country star Reba McEntire is bringing her fall arena tour to Tampa.

McEntire will perform at Amalie Arena on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The show is presented by LiveNation.

Special guest Terri Clark will also perform at all shows during the 17-city tour.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said in a press release.

Presale tickets to the concert went on sale July 12 at 10 a.m. for those signed up for McEntire’s email list. Fans had to previously be signed up to receive the presale code.

Presale tickets are also available to Citi card members from now through Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. to the general public.