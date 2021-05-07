Real estate reality check: What can $300K get you in Hillsborough County?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All week, 8 has been On Your Side with a real estate reality check, showing you what’s on the market for $300,000 – the average price for a Tampa Bay area home. We’ve been exploring the pros and cons of buying in Pasco, Polk, Pinellas, Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

In Hillsborough County, newly-renovated homes in older neighborhoods are a big draw for house hunters.

The house that 8 On Your Side toured on Elm Street in Tampa is a 10-minute commute from downtown. Located in Seminole Heights, the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom build from 1957 is fully renovated.

“There’s even more attraction to live in a home that’s redone with this location that’s so close to downtown and everything that’s going on there,” Amber Lewis with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services said.

According to Lewis, the location and updates mean the price per square foot is higher and the house itself is smaller.

The 1,300-square-foot home has a $315,000 price tag.

“[The house has] new stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, new kitchen counter tops and cabinets, as wells as new tile flooring,” Lewis described.

Those features are equally as popular in other high-interest areas of the county. Lewis says Brandon, Riverview and Carrollwood have options at the $300,000 price point but are a little further from downtown.

“They have neighborhood parks that are walking distance to many of the homes,” she said. “So it’s a great neighborhood where you can get outside and be active.”

The house on Elm Street most recently sold in 2020 for $140,000. Now, sale is pending on the home for $315,000. It was on the market for less than 14 days.