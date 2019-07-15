Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

R&B singer Chris Brown’s felony battery case to be heard in Hillsborough County Court

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – R&B singer Chris Brown’s felony battery case is
back in Hillsborough County Court on Monday, although we aren’t sure yet if Brown will appear.

The singer is accused of sucker punching a photographer at a Tampa night
club in 2017. He was arrested last year on battery charges.

Tampa police say the Grammy winner punched a photographer while at a paid event at Club Aja in Channelside.

R-CHRIS-BROWN-MUG-16x9-temp_1530866587684.jpg

That photographer tells News Channel 8 he was hit so hard, he hit a wall and busted his lip. He plans to sue.

It took months for the state attorney’s office to build a case and formally
charge Brown.

Brown’s attorney told us that Brown is being wrongfully accused in the case.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss