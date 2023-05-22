TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternberg continues to try and put to rest rumors he plans to sell the team and move the franchise.

On Monday, Sternberg released a statement saying, “I expect we will build a ballpark in Tampa Bay that will keep the Rays here for generations to come. I also plan on remaining the Rays owner.”

The Rays have the best record in Major League Baseball this season. Some have reported that efforts are underway to move the team to Orlando.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan says he believes the team will stay in the Tampa Bay area.

“I can tell you that we met with the Rays as recently as last Thursday and there is a reason why we have been meeting regularly, every six, eight weeks with the team and I’m still very much convinced that at the end of the day the Rays will end up in Tampa and Hillsborough County,” Hagan said.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch also remains committed to keeping the team in his city.

“Our City staff members are in the process of conducting active negotiations with Hines and Tampa Bay Rays on behalf of all of our communities in St. Petersburg. It would be most prudent to share those specifics and answer questions once negotiations have concluded and an agreement is crafted for the St. Petersburg City Council to review,” a city spokesperson said in a statement released Monday. “We are hopeful to adhere to the previously released timeline, which would deliver a term sheet to our St. Petersburg City Council for review this summer. The term sheet would give City leaders the opportunity to get feedback and input from residents. “

Hagan says he believes Hillsborough County has more to offer.

“When you put the facility in Tampa, Hillsborough, you more than double the population that exists in St. Pete an it puts us in a mid-tear level of the baseball communities within a 30-minute drive time of the ballpark,” said Hagan.

The teams contract at Tropicana Field is up in 2027.