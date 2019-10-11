Rays fans cheer on home team at 3 watch parties around Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – For Rays fans, it’s been the ultimate ride, watching their team make it to the playoffs.

“This feels great,” said one fan. “It’s what we live for every year!”

On Thursday night, fans all over Tampa Bay gathered to cheer for the home team as the Rays were playing in a decisive Game Five against the Astros in Houston.

One watch party, hosted by Sparkman Wharf, fans sat back in Adirondack chairs, some with children, others with pets.

They had hope in their eyes and passion in their hearts as they watched the team on a big-screen television. They wanted their love for the Rays to be felt all the way to Houston for this ever-important Game Five.

“This is very exciting for us,” said Eric Weisberg, Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services for the Rays. “We have parties going on all over Tampa Bay.”

It has certainly been an exciting time for both Tampa and St. Petersburg, as fans know – nothing beats playoff fever.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has cheered on the Rays with recent tweets, saying, “Commence the comeback! Let’s play ball. Ready to get wild tonight for the Rays!”

“It’s time,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in recent tweets. “We’re cheering loud and proud for the Rays as they take on the Astros!”

As for the Rays, they’re doing what they do best – playing ball.

They’ve also tweeted out messages from their twitter page, encouraging fan support for this big night. “We’re gonna battle and have each other’s backs,” tweeted the team. “Stay hungry.”

