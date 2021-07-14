Raymond James Stadium to host job fair on July 24

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Raymond James Stadium will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, July 24 in hopes of filling a variety of positions ahead of the upcoming football and concert season.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Club of Raymond James Stadium.

Representatives from the Tampa Sports Authority, Legends, Sentry Event Services, Hillsborough County SportsPlex, and Allied Security will be taking applications and conducting interviews.

A wide range of positions is being filled from parking lot attendants and ticket takers to security, cleaning services, and food and beverage personnel.

Interested attendees will be able to park in Lot B/C located off Himes Avenue.

