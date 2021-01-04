Raymond James Stadium testing site moves across the street

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers showing up to get tested at Raymond James may have gotten turned around on Monday morning.

The county’s health department moved the site across the street. It’s now located in Lot 12, just west of Dale Mabry, between Tampa Bay Boulevard and Columbus Drive. Cars can enter the site from the north, near the parking lot entrance for Hillsborough Community College and exit onto Columbus Drive. A map is available here.

On Monday, drivers started lining up at 4 a.m. to get tested. Many appeared confused.

“I wasn’t sure exactly which way to go, but they need a little more cones or signs on Dale Mabry,” said Donna Cort who was waiting to get tested. “I was exposed to somebody over Christmas. Four people have come down with positive COVID-19 so this is just a precautionary measure.”

The county moved the site to allow Tampa to prepare for the Super Bowl.

Police were there to help direct cars as the line grew longer.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 5, the site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s open Monday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: