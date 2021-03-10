Raymond James Stadium lights up blue to honor fallen Tampa officer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Sports Authority announced Wednesday Raymond James Stadium will be lighting up in blue to honor the death of Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen, as well as all law enforcement officers who have been lost in the line of duty.

The stadium will be lit blue each night for the next six days.

Since the start of 2021, Tampa Bay has lost three law enforcement officers. In addition to Officer Madsen, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office lost Corporal Brian LaVigne on Jan. 11 and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office lost Deputy Michael Magli on Feb. 17.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families of our fallen law enforcement officers,” the Tampa Sports Authority said in an release.

The Tampa Sports Authority is the manager of Raymond James Stadium and three city golf courses as well as the landlord for George Steinbrenner Field and the Amalie Arena.