Rascal Flatts farewell tour to make stop in Tampa

FILE – In this June 6, 2018, file photo, from left, Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox, of Rascal Flatts, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday,, in Nashville, Tenn. The country group will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour on their 20th anniversary together. The group announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, that they have no future plans for the band after the tour that begins in June and runs through October.(AP Photo/Al Wagner, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Life is a highway and the road is coming to an end for country music band Rascal Flatts.

The country music band will be performing their last U.S. tour with the “Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” set to kick off on June 11 of this year.

The band will be making a stop at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct.16. with ticket information expected to release in the coming weeks.

In an interview posted on their website, the band’s lead vocalist Gary Levox noted the incredible memories their fans have shared with them and how the band’s songs played in different parts of their lives.

“That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly.”

If you want to watch them walk away, ticket information for the tour can be found HERE.