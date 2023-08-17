TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people are confirmed dead in the Tampa Bay area due to a rare, flesh-eating bacteria in the waters.

According to Florida Health, Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that naturally occurs in warm, brackish seawater and requires salt

This year, there have been 25 reported cases and five deaths since January 2023.

There are two confirmed deaths in Hillsborough County, one in Sarasota County, one in Polk County, and one in Pasco County.

In 2022, there were 74 total cases and 17 deaths. Most occurred in Lee County after Hurricane Ian’s waters flooded the community.

According to Florida Health, a person can get infected with Vibrio vulnificus when eating raw shellfish, particularly oysters, and entering seawater with an open wound, especially in the summer months

Health officials warn citizens to not enter the water if they have fresh cuts or scrapes, as the bacteria can enter the bloodstream rather quickly. Bloodstream infections are fatal 50 percent of the time.

Common symptoms of the flesh-eating bacteria include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and infection of the skin (if there is an open wound). Those with healthy immune systems are likely to experience a mild infection.

Those with weakened immune systems, or have chronic liver disease, are more prone to serious and life-threatening illnesses with symptoms like fever, chills, decreased blood pressure, septic shock, and blistering skin lesions.

To prevent Vibrio vulnificus infections, avoid eating raw shellfish and oysters, cook shellfish thoroughly, avoid cross-contamination of cooked seafood and raw seafood, avoid exposure of open wounds or broken skin to warm salt or brackish water, and wear protective clothing when handling raw shellfish.

Seek medical help right away if you believe you may have an infection.

For more information on care and treatment specifics, visit the CDC’s website.