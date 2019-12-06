Rare coin from 44-42 B.C. dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rare coin from the days of ancient history was dropped in one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles Friday morning in Tampa, the organization said.

The precious piece of metal is estimated to be worth an astonishing $2,000.

According to a Salvation Army spokeswoman, the coin is a Thracian Kings gold Greek coin from the years 44-42 B.C. It was originally used as a payment from the Romans to the Thracians, the spokeswoman said.

“This small coin has the power to make a huge difference in the lives of the people we serve. The generosity shown from our donors across the Bay area has been such a blessing.” Says Captain Andy Miller, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Tampa.

The Salvation Army has more than 25,000 Red Kettles at various street corners and stores throughout the United States that are accepting donations.

