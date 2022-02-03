Rapidly rising Tampa rent forcing some to make tough choices

TAMPA (WFLA) – Community activist Jae Passmore says rapidly increasing rents in the Tampa Bay area are forcing many families to make difficult decisions.

“I have a family member who made $20,000 last year and her rent went up $300,” Passmore said.

To renew their rent, that family member would have to pay $1,400 a month which is would be $16,800 in rent or nearly her entire yearly income. She says high rent costs are forcing many people out of their homes and it’s not just people living on minimum wage.

“I’ve talked to families who have multi-generational homes who are now looking for extended family to go in on rent prices and living together,” Passmore said. “We have teachers sleeping out of their cars. We have single mothers working three jobs, barely seeing their children because there is no place to live in Tampa.”

Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes is well aware of the problem.

“I’ve got college kids, I’ve got seniors who are on a fixed income, they can’t pay the extra 40 or 50% people are asking these days,” Gudes said.

He’s asked city staff to bring back information on a possible emergency measure for rent stabilization.

“I don’t believe in rent control but within that clause, it talks about emergencies and as you can see we are in a real situation and everybody is hollering emergency,” Gudes said.

Passmore says something needs to be done soon.

“We like to call it Champa Bay, but who’s really winning when the people who make this city thrive can’t find a place to sleep at night,” Passmore said.