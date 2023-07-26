TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Passengers are, of course, a priority at Tampa International Airport. Officials are working far ahead to improve future travel plans.

Tampa ranks as the 15th largest growing city in America.

More residents lead to more travelers, which results in current residents, like David Hodge, set to see even more expansion within Tampa International Airport.

“It was unbelievable after growing up around the old terminal, which was just a very, very basic, you know, basically covered sidewalk and an indoor ticket area,” Hodge said. “Coming in here was like paradise.”

A paradise that is only going to get better. More gates, more non-stop flights, and even a new terminal are being discussed.

“It’s really nice to see a board of directors that really are interested in staying ahead of the growth of Tampa and planning ahead,” Hodge said.

Twenty years ahead to be exact.

By 2042, Tampa International expects to see 344,000 planes pass through the airport. TPA CEO Joe Lopano said that’s close to doubling its operations now.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth on the international front and we know people are starting to discover Tampa Bay,” Lopano said.

In just one year the number of international travelers has doubled.

Plans are even in the works to accommodate for evolving technology like electric planes.

Hodge said he liked what he heard in Tuesday’s Master Plan meeting.

“Maybe at some point, you’ll be able to get on some type of helicopter, or a drone-type vehicle and ride into an area here and then get to the terminal without having to navigate the congested highways around Tampa,” Hodge said.

What is currently under construction is a little more basic. Construction crews are working on curbside expansion on both sides of the main terminal and fixing up roadways.

But there’s clearly a lot more coming as Tampa continues to grow at a rapid rate.

Next on the list for expansion is the new 16-gate Airside D. That’s expected to be complete in 2027.