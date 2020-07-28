Rap video shoot in Riverview ends in murder, sheriff’s office says

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County say a music video shoot ended with a murder in Riverview this week.

According to deputies, a group of people gathered on a remote section of Clement Pride Boulevard in Riverview during the early morning hours of July 27. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office says they chose the area because of its remoteness.

Investigators say they were there to shoot a rap music video.

“The goal of the music video seemed that they wanted it to appear tough,” said Crystal Clark with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say one person at the scene had a gun that was supposed to be used as a prop for the video. According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said 20-year-old Jordan Silver of Brandon started shooting for no apparent reason.

“According to the others who were at the scene, he just starting acting odd. They said he seemed a bit paranoid,” Clark said. “In the process of that, Silver used a gun that he was using as part of the rap video and actually ended up shooting a female at the scene and shooting another male as well.”

The entire incident was captured on video, according to Clark.

“The odd thing here is that people on the scene said nothing strange happened. There was nothing that led him to become angry. There was no incident that made it clear he was getting ready to shoot anyone,” said Clark.

Clark added that others at the scene didn’t even know the gun was loaded.

Silver made his first appearance in front of a Hillsborough County judge on Tuesday. He is now charged with murder and attempted murder and faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

