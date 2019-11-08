Q&A on adopting dogs seized from Tampa breeder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s almost time for hundreds of dogs that were rescued from a breeder in Tampa to find their forever homes.

More than 300 dogs were found living in overcrowded and deplorable conditions back in September. Ever since they were rescued by the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, many have reached out asking how they can adopt the rescued dogs. County officials announced the details this week, saying the pups are almost ready for adoption.

Here’s what you need to know:

How many dogs are available?

The pet resource center says about 250 dogs will be available for adoption to the general public. The other dogs seized from the facility are being given to animal rescue groups. That includes dogs with serious medical needs, nursing mothers and very young puppies.

How will the adoption process work?

Anyone who wants to adopt one of the dogs has to apply in person this Sunday, Nov. 10. Applicants will be checked to make sure they’re not on the Animal Abuser Registry or the county’s list that prohibits them from owning pets. The applicants also cannot have any current pet citations. Applicants who pass the check will be entered into a lottery.

When and where can I apply?

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, you must apply between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the All People’s Life Center located at 6105 East Sligh Avenue in Tampa. County officials say there is no benefit to showing up and applying early because all winners will be chosen at random.

What do I have to bring?

You must bring your ID in order to apply. Only one application per household will be accepted.

Can I see the dogs when I apply?

The Pet Resource Center says the application event Sunday is strictly about filling out applications and the dogs will not be there.

Can I apply for a specific dog?

No. When you fill out an application it will be to adopt one of the dogs that are available – not a specific animal.

How does the lottery work?

Applicants who pass the screening process will be entered into an adoption lottery. Staff members from the pet resource center will randomly select qualified applicants to adopt.

How do I know if I’m selected?

If you are selected, you will be notified via email. Your email notification will have information on where and when you can adopt a dog. Only one adoption will be allowed per household.

When can I get my dog?

Adoption day is set for Nov. 17. If you’re selected, you will be given an estimated time to show up at the All People’s Life Center to select a dog. Because of the high level of interest and large number of dogs, the pet resource center says there is no guarantee that those selected will be able to adopt their first preference of breed, age, or gender.

How much will it cost to adopt?

Puppies younger than 6 months will have a $450 fee. All other dogs will be $300. If you live in Hillsborough County, you will receive a $50 discount. The dogs will be microchipped, vaccinated, registered and spayed or neutered. All the money collected will go to veterinary equipment for the pet resource center.

What if I show up to adopt and change my mind?

If you’re selected to adopt one of the seized dogs but choose not to, you will receive 50% off adoption of another “ready-to-go” dog at the pet resource center.