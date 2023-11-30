TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 100 union nurses from HCA facilities across the nation protested in Tampa Thursday afternoon.

They hoped to send a message to management ahead of contract negotiations next year.

Cheryl Rodarmel is a registered nurse at HCA’s Research Medical Center in Kansas, Missouri.

“I sometimes feel like I’m a fireman, and I just put out fires,” she explained. “Really that’s not what I do and that’s not how I should feel.”

She traveled all the way to Tampa to fight for better staffing.

“They say there’s a shortage of nurses, but I know there’s a shortage of nurses who want to work under these conditions,” she said. “If you change the conditions, nurses will come back to the bedside.”

These nurses are protesting what they describe as quote “mismanagement and corporate greed” at HCA facilities across the nation.

Now, they’re calling for change ahead of next year’s contract negotiations.

“Proper staffing over profit,” Elisabeth Mathieu who works as a registered nurse at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital said. “You are making too much money.”

“Take care of your nurses,” she continued. “Take care of your patients.”

One of the signs they held read, “Put patients over profits.”

You can read HCA’s statement in response to the rally below.