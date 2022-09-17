TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are asking for your help finding a missing man who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

27-year-old Jonathan Everett was last seen in the 1000 block of E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd at 2 p.m. He is 5’11” and 180 lbs with short black hair, a short beard. Tampa police said he was wearing a black t-shirt and camouflage pants when he left home.

Tampa police said Jonathan has special needs and that may not be aware of his location or situation.

“Jonathan’s family and the Tampa police are concerned for his welfare and are asking the community to keep an eye out for him,” Tampa police said.

If you see Jonathan, you are asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 so he can be reunited with his family.

The Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm.