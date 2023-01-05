TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities have issued a Purple Alert for a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Tampa.

According to police, Stacey Renee Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of North Oregon Terrace at about midnight Thursday after making “significant threats of self-harm.” Police said she might be in need of medical attention.

Johnson is black, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

She was last seen driving a black 2014 Hyundai sedan with the Florida tag 71BIYU.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 and reference case #23-7382.

A Purple Alert is issued when the missing subject suffers from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder or dementia-related.