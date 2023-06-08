BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Purple Alert was issued Thursday for a woman who walked away from an assisted living facility in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Maria Salazar, 27, reportedly walked away from the facility on Forest Hills Drive on Wednesday, deputies said. Salazar is considered endangered due to a mental health reasons and a learning disability.

Salazar is about 5’2″ and 140 pounds with short black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes, deputies said.

She was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt with white stripes and black and brown casual pants. She was wearing black and brown athletic shoes, according to deputies.

Salazar requires special care and attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are deeply concerned about Maria’s well-being, especially considering her vulnerable condition,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We are working to locate her and bring her back to safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.