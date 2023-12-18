TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a missing endangered woman who was last seen Monday morning.

According to police, Lakayveonna Vontronique Brown, 27, was last seen walking in an unknown direction at the Tuscany Pointe Apartments on 3350 W. Hillsborough Avenue at 9 a.m.

“Lakayveonna Brown is believed to suffer from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and could be in need of care,” the department said.

Police said Brown “wearing a red sweater and dark blue jeans, carrying a yellow wig.”

If you know where she is, call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.