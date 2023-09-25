TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department issued a Purple Alert for a missing endangered man Monday afternoon.

Luis Rodriguez, 39, was last seen on the 3000 block of Ybor Street.

Rodriguez was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and having a tattoo that says “Tampa” down his left arm.

He was also last seen wearing a red T-shirt with red and black letters on the front, black basketball shorts, and black shoes.

Police said Rodriguez suffers from “mental and cognitive disabilities.”

If you have information on his whereabouts, call the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.