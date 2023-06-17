TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old woman who was last seen at an adult living facility in Plant City Friday evening.

Hillsborough County deputies say Mattie Fleming, 66, was reported missing at 12 p.m. Saturday, hours after she was last seen at Cox Adult Living Facility, located at 1906 Oscar Cox Trail in Plant City.

Authorities said Fleming was spotted walking towards E. State Road 60 from Smith Ryals Road. A medical issue requires her to walk with a walker.

She is approximately 5’5, 140 pounds, and has short black curly hair or an unknown color wig.

“We’re extremely concerned about Mattie’s well-being, especially given her medical condition,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We hope that with the community’s help, we’ll be able to locate her and bring her back to safety.”

Anyone who may have seen Mattie Fleming or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 813-247-8200.

